On a mission, demonstrators went from one nail salon to the next upset over the now-viral video of the broomstick melee inside a Brooklyn business. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018)

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office has dismissed charges against a customer involved in a wild brawl that broke out at a nail salon earlier this month.

A complaint filed against customer Christina Thomas claimed she punched and slapped a salon worker and dragged her across the floor of the salon during the brawl at Red Apple Nails in East Flatbush. But District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Wednesday said the charges against Thomas had been dismissed.

“After reviewing all the evidence, interviewing more than a dozen witnesses and analyzing video footage, we dismissed the charges today against Ms. Thomas in the interest of justice,” he said in a statement.

“Our investigation, which started immediately after this serious incident took place, is ongoing,” he added.

A now-viral video that captured the brawl — which allegedly began after Thomas refused to pay for a botched eyebrow job — shows a salon worker whacking the customer repeatedly with a broomstick.

The salon worker, Huiyue Zheng, faces charges including assault, menacing, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident sparked protests outside the salon, with some demonstrators calling for the establishment to be shut down.