Mayhem broke out at Queens Center Mall Friday when a large fight broke out. Jamie Roth reports.

What to Know Mayhem erupted at Queens Center Mall when a large fight broke out Friday afternoon

A witness said hundreds of kids could have been involved in the melee

Police say that one girl has been hospitalized and another teenage girl is under arrest – likely facing a robbery-related charge

Mayhem erupted at Queens Center Mall when a large fight broke out Friday afternoon.

A witness said hundreds of kids could have been involved in the melee.

Police say they responded to the mall located in Elmhurst around 1:30 to 145 p.m. and entered the mall to break up the fight. However, eyewitnesses tell News 4 that after police put an end to the confrontation inside the mall, the fights spilled out onto the sidewalk and street.

One eyewitness says he saw kids dragged out onto the street and punching each other even in the presence of officers.

Police say that one girl has been hospitalized and another teenage girl is under arrest – likely facing a robbery-related charge for trying to take that victim’s cellphone.

Police say they are still gathering information as to what exactly caused the chaotic scene.