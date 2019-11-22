Chaos Erupts at Queens Center Mall After Massive Fight Breaks Out - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Chaos Erupts at Queens Center Mall After Massive Fight Breaks Out

By Jamie Roth

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Chaos at Queens Center Mall

    Mayhem broke out at Queens Center Mall Friday when a large fight broke out. Jamie Roth reports.

    (Published 7 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Mayhem erupted at Queens Center Mall when a large fight broke out Friday afternoon

    • A witness said hundreds of kids could have been involved in the melee

    • Police say that one girl has been hospitalized and another teenage girl is under arrest – likely facing a robbery-related charge

    Mayhem erupted at Queens Center Mall when a large fight broke out Friday afternoon.

    A witness said hundreds of kids could have been involved in the melee.

    Police say they responded to the mall located in Elmhurst around 1:30 to 145 p.m. and entered the mall to break up the fight. However, eyewitnesses tell News 4 that after police put an end to the confrontation inside the mall, the fights spilled out onto the sidewalk and street.

    One eyewitness says he saw kids dragged out onto the street and punching each other even in the presence of officers.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Police say that one girl has been hospitalized and another teenage girl is under arrest – likely facing a robbery-related charge for trying to take that victim’s cellphone.

    Police say they are still gathering information as to what exactly caused the chaotic scene.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us