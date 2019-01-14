What to Know World-famous chef Emeril Lagasse finally opened a restaurant, Rodos, in New York City — in secret

Rodos opened in the lobby of Chelsea’s Hotel Henri on Jan. 8

Lagasse partnered with restauranteur Yiannis Chatiris to create the Greek-Cajun fusion eatery

World-famous chef Emeril Lagasse finally opened a restaurant, Rodos, in New York City — in secret.

According to the New York Post, Rodos opened in the lobby of Chelsea’s Hotel Henri last Tuesday without much fanfare. Lagasse partnered with restauranteur Yiannis Chatiris to create the Greek-Cajun fusion eatery.

“Yiannis and I have known each other professionally for years and became friends,” Lagasse told the Post. “I’ve had more than 75 offers to open in New York but nothing was right until now.”

The restaurant is named after Chatiris’ home island of Rhodes, according to Lagasse’s Facebook page.

“I’m inspired by the food and the people of Greece,” Lagasse said. “I’m a fanatic about fish and so are the Greeks. That’s why the food there is so magical.”