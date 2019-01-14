Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse Secretly Opens First New York Restaurant: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Celebrity Chef Emeril Lagasse Secretly Opens First New York Restaurant: Report

By Amelia McBain

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    Getty Images
    File photo: Emeril Lagasse

    What to Know

    • World-famous chef Emeril Lagasse finally opened a restaurant, Rodos, in New York City — in secret

    • Rodos opened in the lobby of Chelsea’s Hotel Henri on Jan. 8

    • Lagasse partnered with restauranteur Yiannis Chatiris to create the Greek-Cajun fusion eatery

    World-famous chef Emeril Lagasse finally opened a restaurant, Rodos, in New York City — in secret.

    According to the New York Post, Rodos opened in the lobby of Chelsea’s Hotel Henri last Tuesday without much fanfare. Lagasse partnered with restauranteur Yiannis Chatiris to create the Greek-Cajun fusion eatery.

    “Yiannis and I have known each other professionally for years and became friends,” Lagasse told the Post. “I’ve had more than 75 offers to open in New York but nothing was right until now.”

    The restaurant is named after Chatiris’ home island of Rhodes, according to Lagasse’s Facebook page.

    These Were the Most Popular Foods in 2018, Grubhub Says

    These Were the Most Popular Foods in 2018, According to Grubhub
    Flickr/uacescomm

    “I’m inspired by the food and the people of Greece,” Lagasse said. “I’m a fanatic about fish and so are the Greeks. That’s why the food there is so magical.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us