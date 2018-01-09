A woman was randomly attacked on Staten Island, sprayed in the face with a substance that left burns to her face and scalp. Wale Aliyu reports.

Police are looking for the attacker they said sprayed a passerby who wouldn't hand over a cigarette with some sort of caustic substance on Staten Island.

Authorities said the 52-year-old woman was walking on Woodrow Road in the Arden Heights neighborhood about 11:30 a.m. Monday when the attacker approached asked for a cigarette and money.

According to the Daily News, which first reported the attack, the attacker then shouted at the woman "I bet you don't have time for me either" when the woman declined and sprayed her in the face. The attacker, a woman, then ran off.

The woman stumbled into a nearby deli after the attack, according to police, where a worker called 911.

"We thought it was a prank at first," said deli worker Andrew Kenwood. "She came in here, she was banging on the door, banging on the door. She was almost fainting and falling."

The workers sat her down while they called police, trying to keep her as calm as possible until EMS arrived.

"When I tell you it was absolutely horrible -- it looks like her face is melting off," said Kenwood. "She couldn't breathe, she was panting."

The woman was taken to Staten Island University Hospital, where she is being treated for second-degree burns.

The NYPD said it wasn't clear what kind of substance the attacker sprayed on the woman.

Kenwood fears the attacker got away for good while he was tending to the victim. Anyone with information about the attack should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.