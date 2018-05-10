Car Plows Into Chelsea Store, Hitting 6 Pedestrians: FDNY - NBC New York
Car Plows Into Chelsea Store, Hitting 6 Pedestrians: FDNY

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Hannah Simpson

    A car slammed into a storefront at a Manhattan corner Thursday evening, hitting six pedestrians, fire officials say. 

    Witnesses on social media say a yellow taxi and a Honda collided at West 21st treet and Eighth Avenue, sending the Honda into the grocery store on the corner. 

    The FDNY says six people were hit; their injuries were described as minor. 

    Multiple witnesses say on Twitter they saw a woman pinned between the car and the store, but she was removed in a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up. Others were seen being taken away in stretchers. 

    Buildings officials are en route to assess the stability of the building. 

    Eighth Avenue was closed off beneath 20th Street as a result, and traffic is at a standstill.

    This story is developing.

