Car Plows Into Chelsea Store, Hitting 6 Pedestrians: FDNY

A car slammed into a storefront at a Manhattan corner Thursday evening, hitting six pedestrians, fire officials say.

Witnesses on social media say a yellow taxi and a Honda collided at West 21st treet and Eighth Avenue, sending the Honda into the grocery store on the corner.

The FDNY says six people were hit; their injuries were described as minor.

Multiple witnesses say on Twitter they saw a woman pinned between the car and the store, but she was removed in a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up. Others were seen being taken away in stretchers.

Buildings officials are en route to assess the stability of the building.

Eighth Avenue was closed off beneath 20th Street as a result, and traffic is at a standstill.

This story is developing.