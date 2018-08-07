Gunman Ambushes 2 Camden County Police Detectives

Two police officers are in the hospital after they were shot by a gunman in Camden, New Jersey, Tuesday night. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

Two Camden County police detectives are in the hospital after they were ambushed by a gunman Tuesday night.

The officers were dressed in plainclothes and inside an unmarked vehicle that was sitting at a red light on Mount Vernon Street and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. As they were waiting, at least one gunman approached them and fired anywhere between ten and 25 rounds, according to officials.

One of the officers managed to fire back and the suspect fled the scene. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether or not the suspect was shot.



Both officers were taken to Cooper University Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They are both expected to survive.



Police are currently searching for at least one suspect in the shooting. Philadelphia Police are aiding in the investigation and say the suspect is in a white van with bullet holes on the driver's side.

The van has the Pennsylvania license plate KKJ2047 and is registered as a 2006 Ford in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, police said. Investigators also say the van may be occupied by two men wearing dark shirts and blue jeans.



The shooting occurred the same night as National Night Out, a nationwide event in which communities across the country join local police departments in an effort to build better relationships.

Four National Night Out events were taking place in Camden at the time of the shooting, two of which occurred about a mile and a half away.

"Unfortunately on a night when we were supposed to be celebrating safety, two of our detectives were engaged as victims," Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said. "I can tell you every cop in this land would say we'd rather have it us than the citizenry. But it's an unfortunate event."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police or Camden County police.

