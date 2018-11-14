What to Know A Brooklyn man was found unconscious and bleeding inside an empty apartment he used to live in by a realtor on Monday

Police are asking for help finding out what happened to 36-year-old Wesley Badrigian, who'd walked into the building the day before

Friends and family say although he's still in a coma, he's showing signs of improvement

Police are trying to solve the mystery of a how a 36-year-old man wound up comatose and bleeding inside a vacant apartment after walking into a building in Brooklyn.

Police sources said a realtor found Wesley Badrigian of Bushwick unconscious and bleeding on the floor of the empty apartment unit on Monday, with injuries to his head. Badrigian used to live at the apartment at Willoughby and Myrtle but had recently moved out.

Law enforcement sources say surveillance video shows Badrigian wasn't hurt when he entered the building on the evening of Nov. 4 -- meaning whatever happened to him happened inside.

As concerned neighbors wonder if someone beat Badrigian, friends and family have set up a fundraising page for him. They say on the page that he was attacked Sunday night, and while he's still in a coma, is showing signs of improvement.

Police aren't saying whether or not they believe he was attacked.