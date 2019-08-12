Ji-Eun Kim says her motorized wheelchair is her freedom due to limited mobility with cerebral palsy. But that chair was stolen from outside her pastor's home in Sheepshead Bay.

Ji-Eun Kim has had her freedom restored after an eagle-eyed former cop spotted her stolen wheelchair dumped in an unusual spot.

The wheelchair was stolen from outside her pastor's home in Brooklyn Saturday night. But less than 48-hours after the theft, she has it back thanks to neighbor Charlie Barbiero, who noticed the wheelchair dumped in the bushes about two blocks away.

“Yesterday, I saw it there, but I thought it was somebody in the store’s," he said. But after word spread about the missing wheelchair, Barbiero put two-and-two together and got the chair back to its rightful owner.

The $8,000 motorized chair was Kim's independence because she has Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that limits her mobility. She originally reported to police that someone took it from the home near Bragg Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

The last 48 hours had been a struggle for Kim, who was forced to use a hand-push chair which required someone to help her. Having the motorized version back gives her full freedom.

She was delighted to have the chair back, and thanked Barbiero with a tearful burst of gratitude and a hug.