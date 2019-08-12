Brooklyn Woman With Cerebral Palsy Asks for Stolen Wheelchair to Be Returned - NBC New York
Brooklyn Woman With Cerebral Palsy Asks for Stolen Wheelchair to Be Returned

Published 11 minutes ago

    Ji-Eun Kim says her motorized wheelchair is her freedom due to limited mobility with cerebral palsy. But that chair was stolen from outside her pastor's home in Sheepshead Bay.

    Ji-Eun Kim says her freedom was taken away when someone stole her wheelchair from outside her pastor's home in Brooklyn Saturday night.

    The $8,000 motorized chair was Kim's independence because she has Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that limits her mobility. She reported to police that someone took it from the home near Bragg Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

    "I can't leave the house without it. It's my independence. I don't need anybody to push. It's my freedom," Kim said, asking for the person who took her wheelchair to just return it.

    It could take 2 months for Kim to receive a new chair through medicare and the money to replace it would be a huge financial burden to her, the Brooklyn woman tells News 4.

    She currently has to use a non-motorized wheelchair and has someone else push her around.

