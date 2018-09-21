Truck Carrying Dry Ice Flips on BQE, Closes Eastbound Lanes, Snarling Traffic - NBC New York
Truck Carrying Dry Ice Flips on BQE, Closes Eastbound Lanes, Snarling Traffic

There is no estimated time when the road may reopen

Published 3 hours ago

    Truck Flip Shuts Down BQE Near Exit 26

    Chopper 4 over the scene of the truck crash on the BQE. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A tractor-trailer carrying 20,000 pounds of dry ice overturned on the Brooklyn-Queens-Expressway, shutting part of it down and causing massive traffic congestion at the height of the Friday morning rush.

    The truck flipped right by Hamilton Avenue, which is by exit 26 right after the spilt to get to the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel. All eastbound lanes are blocked because of the crash.

    Chopper 4 over the scene shows the truck on its side with delays going back past the Verrazano Bridge and into Staten Island. Those commuters are urged to go through New Jersey. 

    The crash is expected to snarl traffic for hours. There is no estimated time when the road may reopen.

