What to Know A man paid a woman in Romania to molest her children on Skype

The 51-year-old Brooklyn man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday

He faces 30 years in prison when sentenced

A Brooklyn man pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to paying a Romanian woman to molest her two young children in live video “shows,” prosecutors said.

David Shalam, 51, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of minors in a case that dates back three years and stretches across the Atlantic, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

Prosecutors say that from April to December 2015, Shalam paid a woman in Romania to perform live video “shows” in which she molested her two children, who at the time were 6 and 8 years old.

Top Tri-State News Photos



The FBI worked with Romanian authorities to recover Skype logs between Shalam and the woman. In the logs, Shalam talked about the sex acts he wanted to see performed, when the children would be home from school, and the cost of each “show,” as Shalam referred to them, prosecutors said.

Shalam wired payments to the woman through a Western Union branch in Midtown, a few blocks from the retail clothing company where he worked, according to prosecutors.

Shalam faces a maximum of thirty years in prison when he’s sentenced.