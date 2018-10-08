What to Know Burglars targeted a Brooklyn home for the third time, this time attacking the retired NYPD cop and sexually assaulting his wife, police say

The three men broke into the Marine Park house just before 5 a.m. Monday, then fleeing with a handgun, driving off in the couple's car

No arrest has been made

Police say robbers searching for jewelry and cash in a Brooklyn home attacked a retired NYPD officer, then tied up his 71-year-old wife and sexually assaulted her.

"You gotta be sick to do that," said neighbor Nate Wolf, whose surveillance camer picked up a grainy image of someone approaching the Madison Place home in Marine Park.

"I live right here," he said. "Could happen to my house any night."

Police said three men broke into the home just before 5 a.m. Monday and eventually fled with a handgun, driving off in the couple's car.

It was the third time the home has been targeted in three months, police said. In July and September, burglars stole another gun and another car from the same house.

Several neighbors say the couple's adult son also lives in the home and has had "issues." Police have not confirmed that, and have not shared if it may have played a role in Monday's home invasion.