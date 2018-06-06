Man, Woman Die in Brooklyn Fire Apparently Sparked in Trash Bag: NYPD - NBC New York
Man, Woman Die in Brooklyn Fire Apparently Sparked in Trash Bag: NYPD

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released

By Katherine Creag

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York

    A man and woman are dead after a trash bag in a Brooklyn apartment apparently caught fire and quickly spread, police say.

    The relationship between the 36-year-old man and 59-year-old woman wasn’t immediately known, but the NYPD says they died some time after 2 Wednesday morning when the blaze broke out inside the East 22nd Street home in Flatbush.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene inside apartment 6D, cops claim. The man was rushed to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, but it was there where he ended up dying a short time later.

    It’s not clear what may have sparked the fire, but police did say it appeared to have started in a trash bag. The FDNY said there was heavy clutter inside the apartment. 

    The names of the man and woman have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing. 

