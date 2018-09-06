What to Know A car doing donuts hit two cars and a school bus outside P.S. 37 in the Bronx Thursday morning

It's not clear why the driver was veering so wildly on 230th Street before the crash; he was last seen going into an ambulance

Seven people had minor injuries, including the bus driver, but no children were on the bus and no children were hurt

A school bus was involved in a crash with three cars outside an elementary school in the Bronx Thursday morning, narrowly missing children who had been dropped off.

No children were hurt in the accident, but the school bus ended up on the sidewalk outside P.S. 37 on 230th Street.

Shanika Cook had just dropped off her child for the second day of school when she watched the wild lead-up to the accident: a silver car with a black top started doing donuts in the middle of the street, then hit two cars before speeding off 230th Street.

"I was super nervous," she said. "My kid is here. Other kids are here."

Sick Passenger Rescued From Cruise Ship in NYC

NYPD boats and helicopter surround a Carnival Horizon cruise ship near the Statue of Liberty to retrieve a sick passenger on board. The Caost Guard says a 74-year-old woman aboard the ship was suffering chest pains while the ship was transiting southbound near Lower Manhattan. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated with FDNY and NYPD to safely remove the woman. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018)

Cook ran out of the school gates just in time to see the silver car careen into a school bus, then slam into a light pole.

"Maybe it was some kind of faulty brakes and he was trying to get control of the car, or maybe he was going to a joy ride, we really don't know," said Cook.

Only the driver was on the bus at the time, but there were some children lingering on the sidewalk who narrowly escaped getting it.

"I'm appalled that they are doing that when the school is right here," said grandparent Juanita Lewis. "It's very busy here. Shocked that happened, period."

Seven people had minor injuries, including the bus driver, but no student was hurt.

Several witnesses told News 4 the driver of the silver car works at a nearby car wash, but the business was closed Thursday.

The driver was unlicensed, police say, and was issued a summons. Witnesses said the last they saw him, he was getting into the back of an ambulance.