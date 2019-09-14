Police found the body of a man tied up with duct tape and slash marks on his wrists and torso inside a Bronx apartment Friday evening. Gaby Acevedo reports.

A Bronx resident has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found slashed and bound with duct tape inside the resident's apartment building, police said.

Charles Votaw, 37, was arrested and charged with assault, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of the unidentified man, whose body was found inside the building on Creston Avenue where Votaw lives, the NYPD said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man's body was found inside Votaw's apartment unit or not. Votaw's attorney information wasn't immediately available Saturday.

Officers received a call reporting a foul smell coming from an apartment in the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Neighbors say they had been complaining about the awful stench for days, and a man who lives in the building said the odor was permeating through the walls.

They couldn’t get into the home until they finally removed the door around 6 p.m., and found the source of the smell was a man’s body inside, police said.

The man was unconscious and unresponsive when officers got into the home, with his ankles bound to his waist with duct tape. He also had slash marks on his wrists and torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified, and it was not clear if he lived in the apartment building.

The Medical Examiner will determine how he died. An investigation is ongoing.