Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a raid that turned up large amounts of drugs and guns at a home. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018)

What to Know Law enforcement are searching for 38-year-old Richard Laugel in connection with a drug raid executed at his Bronx home Tuesday

Authorities found handguns, assault weapons and silencers, along with pills and chemicals indicative of a drug operation

The culmination of the long-term investigation by Homeland Security also brought NYPD and ATF to the scene

The man wanted in connection with a raid that turned up large amounts of drugs and guns at a Bronx home Tuesday has been located, law enforcement sources say.

Richard Laugel, 38, was arrested Wednesday, sources said. He lived at the Palmer Avenue home where Homeland Security, NYPD and ATF Wednesday found chemicals and pills indicative of a drug-manufacturing operation.

During the search, authorities also found silencers, handguns, machine guns and assault weapons, along with several explosive devices.

Laugel was already facing charges of trying to blow up a rival gang member's car in March 2016 -- so when chemicals were found in his home Tuesday, the bomb squad was called as a precaution.

Laugel was due in court next week for a hearing in connection with the alleged attempt to blow up the vehicle. He had been out on $100,00 bail.