More than three dozen people were forced from their beds and into the cold after a roaring fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building, fire officials say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

More than three dozen people were forced from their beds and into the cold early Wednesday after a roaring fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building, fire officials say.

They said 40 people were displaced by the fire that injured at least three people, including two firefighters. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The four-alarm blaze gutted the Fordham building on 194th Street after the flames broke out on the top floor just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Residents were allowed back inside after firefighters got the fire under control, but were only allowed to gather belongings before being forced out again, officials said.

Video from the scene shows trapped residents using chairs to smash windows in attempt to get out of the burning building to safety.

It was not clear what may have sparked the blaze. News 4 has reached out to the Red Cross for a response.