An innocent family driving through the Bronx suddenly found themselves in a life or death situation. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A family of five in the Bronx were injured when a vehicle trying to out run police crashed into them, officials say

Cops say they tried to pull over a Mercedes-Benz when the driver suddenly took off, blowing through a red light and crashing in Morrisania

Three people in the Mercedes took off running, officials said. Two were caught, but one got away

An innocent family driving through the Bronx Monday suddenly found themselves in a life or death situation after a suspect trying to outrun the NYPD crashed into them.

Two of the five family members remain at an area hospital for injuries they suffered in the wreck at the intersection of East 163rd Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania, according to officials.

Cops say they tried to pull over a gray Mercedes-Benz when the driver suddenly took off. Police initially pursued the Benz, but quickly called off the chase.

However, the car continued to speed, blowing through a red light and smacking into a Mazda carrying a little girl, her parents and her two sisters. The mother and one sister remain hospitalized.

Three people in the Mercedes took off running, officials said. Two were caught, but one got away.

A white Acura was also involved and a person in that car was injured, but is expected to fully recover.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges, if any, the passengers in the Mercedes face.