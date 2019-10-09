Bridgeport Police Investigate Break-In at Marilyn Moore's Campaign Headquarters

An investigation is underway in Bridgeport after a break-in at Senator Marilyn Moore's campaign headquarters.

An investigation is underway following a break-in at a Sen. Marilyn Moore’s campaign office Monday.

According to campaign officials, the break-in happened around 5:45 p.m. when the office was empty.

Gemeem Davis is Moore’s campaign manager and says she noticed an issue with one room’s door while attempting to make copies inside of the office.

"I looked out and I put my hand on the door-knob and realized that the knob was broken,” said Davis. “I then looked down to see that there was dust around the door handle which happened to also be out of alignment.”

In a police report, Bridgeport Police said they received a call about a burglary taking place at Moore’s campaign headquarters. Officers arrived to find signs of a forced entry, including a broken door handle, and scratches on the door and floor.

Police say they could not determine if any of Moore’s documents were taken. But, according to Moore, some documents are missing.

Moore is a Democrat running as a write-in candidate for mayor.

“I was very disturbed when I heard the news,” Moore said. “I did not realize that whoever did this broken into my office, not just into the building.”

Moore told NBC Connecticut this won’t steer her away from concentrating on her campaign.

“I don’t want people to be worried, we’re just moving forward with the campaign,” she said. “This is a campaign where we should be having discussions and debating the issues, it should not be about intimidation.”

According to campaign team, this is not the first attempt to disrupt and scare the mayoral candidate.

“On August 30 at a Marilyn For Mayor campaign fundraiser with over 100 people in attendance, Bridgeport PD received an ‘anonymous’ call claiming, ‘two white men, armed and wearing masks,’ had entered the fundraiser at Port 5. Eight police cars swarmed the restaurant, yet there was no sign of men fitting that description. To date, Moore has not received any information about that investigation despite requesting it. In addition to the above-mentioned incidents, mail delivered to our campaign office was tampered with last week, and, in June, Marilyn Moore’s car was broken into. In July, her son’s car was broken into.”

“I want the people of Bridgeport to know that I will not be intimidated,” said Senator Moore. “Public safety is one of the most important issues in our city.”

Police say the case is still under investigation.