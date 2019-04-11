What to Know Two men walked into a Brooklyn 99 Cents store Monday; one tried to steal two bottles of juice and two bottles of soda, police say

When an employee tried to stop him, the man allegedly bashed him in the head with the glass bottles, then both men ran off

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly walked into a 99 Cents store in Brooklyn, grabbed two bottles of soda and two bottles of juice and then bashed an employee repeatedly in the head with the glass bottles when he tried to get him to pay.

The 47-year-old employee of the store on 86th Street in Gravesend was treated at a hospital for bloody abrasions to his head after the 2:30 p.m. attack Monday.

Authorities say the suspect had entered the store with a second man and they both ran off together, but the second man didn't steal anything.

Police released surveillance images of both men (above). Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

