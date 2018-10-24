A senior law enforcement official says a package sent to CNN in the Time Warner Center is thought to be similar to the packages sent to Clinton, Obama and George Soros.

What to Know Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua home and former President Obama in DC were intercepted by Secret Service

The incidents come days after a bomb was planted in a mailbox at the Bedford home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros

It's not clear if the NY cases, both in Westchester County, could be related; Chappaqua and Bedford are about 10 miles apart

SHELTER IN PLACE IF NEAR COLUMBUS CIRCLE, NYC SAYS



All four "potential explosive devices" sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and CNN at Manhattan's Time Warner Center are thought to be linked, law enforcement officials say.

Two of the devices -- one addressed to Clinton's Chappaqua home, one to Obama in Washington, D.C. -- were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. Both were discovered at off-site locations and neither the former secretary of state nor former president were ever at risk, officials said.

Meanwhile, another suspicious package -- again, one thought to be similar to the ones addressed to Clinton, Obama and Soros -- forced an evacuated of CNN at the Time Warner Center Wednesday. Columbus Circle was shut down and NYC's emergency alert system said at 11:10 a.m. that anyone in the vicinity of Columbus and Eighth Avenue should shelter in place immediately.

Law enforcement officials say at least three of the parcels -- those addressed to Clinton, Obama and Soros -- had a manila outer packaging and the devices had stamps on them. The devices appear to be working explosives, sources say, but final analysis is pending further testing. The signature is nearly the same on all three packages and at least two listed the return address as former Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The Secret Service says it recovered the Clinton package, addressed to her home in Chappaqua, late Tuesday. She is in Florida for a fundraiser. The parcel addressed to Obama in Washington, D.C., was intercepted early Wednesday.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," Secret Service said in a statement. "Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Secret Service says it has initiated a "full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

No one was hurt in the Soros case, which happened at his home in Bedford, about 10 miles apart from Chappaqua.

A Clinton spokesman referred questions to the Secret Service, but reiterated that, unlike the Soros case, no package actually got to the Clinton home as two senior law enforcement officials initially reported.

In Soros' case, an employee noticed the package, put it in a wooded area and called police, who alerted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives. A law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York that the device contained explosive powder; it was detonated as a precaution.

Device in the Mailbox of George Soros Had Bomb

An object that contained explosive powder was found in a Westchester mailbox of a home that belongs to George Soros, authorities said. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018)

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to determine whether the package was sent via mail or otherwise delivered.

The FBI is working with police to figure out who sent the Soros device, which a senior law enforcement official said was similar to a pipe bomb. A law enforcement source says evidence was sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing. The FBI's New York office said Wednesday that its Joint Terrorism Task Force was working with federal, state and local partners on the investigation. ATF is also investigating.

President Trump was briefed on the situation.

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards," the White House said in a statement.

CNN PACKAGE

CNN officials said they were checking bureaus around the world "out of a complete abundance of caution.

Explosive Device Found in NY Mailbox at Home of George Soros

Authorities say they responded to an address at the home of philanthropist George Soros after an object that appeared to be an explosive was found in a mailbox. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018)

"We are working with authorities to determinte the severity of the situation," CNN chief Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 that the package was addressed to a CNN correspondent and included a pipe with black tape and wires.

SOROS GOT ONE FIRST



Soros, a billionaire who made his fortune in hedge funds, has donated heavily to liberal causes and is vilified on the right. He is also the subject of many unfounded conspiracy theories. Recently, conservative critics have, without evidence, accused him of secretly financing a caravan of Central American migrants to make their way north toward Mexico and the United States. Others have falsely accused him of being a Nazi collaborator during World War II, when he was a child in Hungary.

Activists frequently post the addresses of homes he owns in Westchester County on social media, sometimes accompanied by menacing messages.

Soros' foundation, The Open Society Foundation, released a statement Tuesday condemning "the politics of hate that dominates our discourse today."