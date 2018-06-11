Police in Connecticut tell News 4 there is an active investigation and scene at a single-family home in an upscale Stamford neighborhood Monday.

Details of the investigation on Hycliff Terrace near Halliwell Drive were not immediately available, and Stamford police didn't provide News 4 information beyond the presence of an "active" probe.

According to The Stamford Advocate, cops responding to an emergency call found a woman covered in blood at the scene. It wasn't clear if she was alive.

The value of the two-story 3,338-square-foot home, which has four bedrooms and three and a half baths, according to Trulia, is near $1 million.

Property records show the house is owned by a couple in their 70s.

The investigation is ongoing. A statement is expected from the mayor's office later Monday.

Stamford had its first homicide in 18 months in late May -- in that case, an 18-year-old man was shot on the city's West Side.

Mayor David Martin issued a statement the following day saying, "We often take for granted how safe our community has become."

The homicide "serves as a sad reminder that gun violence can occur anywhere," Martin said in the June 1 statement. "It is particularly heartbreaking and disturbing to see a youth in Stamford whose life ends far too soon because of a gun."