Bobcats Spotted in Orange County Yards, Residents Say - NBC New York
Bobcats Spotted in Orange County Yards, Residents Say

Published 53 minutes ago

    One of the bobcats spotted in Warwick.

    What to Know

    • A bobcat spotted prowling through a backyard in Orange County is just one of several that have been sighted this year

    • The bobcats have been sighted in yards in Warwick, residents said

    • The town warned residents not to leave food outside and to report bobcat sightings to the police

    A bobcat spotted prowling through a backyard in Orange County is just one of several that have been sighted this year.

    One Warwick resident spotted a bobcat in her yard, which is in the vicinity of Brady Road, the Town of Warwick said on its Facebook page Wednesday.

    “It minded its own business and returned to the woods,” the town noted.

    Another resident, Shaun Wolfson, told News 4 New York he, too, saw a bobcat in his backyard. The creature scampered off into the woods, but he managed to capture it on video.

    The bobcat was “about the size of a dog,” he said, adding that it was “cute but… would probably scratch the devil out of you.”

    Bobcats have come out in plain sight this year and in past years because the town has a great deal of open space, the Town of Warwick said.

    The town warned residents not to leave food outside and to report bobcat sightings to the police.

