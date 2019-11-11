A 27-year-old woman has died and three others were injured after their boat crashed into a blulkhead in Mattituck late Sunday, Suffolk County police said.

A 27-year-old woman was killed and three others were seriously injured after their boat crashed off Long Island Sunday night.

Suffolk County police say the 39-foot Cobalt boat struck a bulkhead near the entrance to James Creek in Mattituk just after 9 p.m. Two of the boat passengers victims were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in an ambulance and and two had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Frank Distefano, 48, of East Northport was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Nick Soullas, 41, of Jamesport Megan Blanchard, 29, of New Suffolk were the other two passengers.

No other information was immediately available.