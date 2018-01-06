That Bomb Cyclone Was Officially a Blizzard in NYC

A day after a vicious winter storm assaulted the tri-state, residents are shivering amid a potentially historic deep freeze that will not only send temperatures plunging for days, but hinder snow cleanup as well. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know Wind chills below zero in much of the tri-state will make the cleanup process after the vicious snowstorm much more difficult

Meteorologists are forecasting brutally cold wind chills through the weekend with no temperatures above freezing until at least Monday

Alternate-side parking is suspended in New York City through Wednesday, though meter rules remain in effect

The vicious winter storm called a bomb cyclone by many now has a new name: New York City's first blizzard of 2018.

The National Weather Service said Thursday's storm met the qualifications for a blizzard on Long Island and in parts of New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut.

The distinction comes as the region is feeling a dangerous, bone-chilling cold. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire tri-state until 8 a.m. Sunday. The wind chill is expected to stay below zero all Saturday.

Record low temperatures are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday, falling into the lower single digits to 10 degrees below zero, according to Storm Team 4.

The bitter cold follows a snow storm on Thursday that dumped as much as 13 inches of snow in some parts of New York City. Check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood here.

Blizzard conditions include: sustained winds or frequent gusts of at least 35 mph; considerable falling or blowing snow; visibility frequently reduced to less than a quarter mile; lasts for three hours or more.

Among the locations that experienced a blizzard on Thursday were these airports: JFK, LaGuardia, Long Island MacArthur, Republic in Farmingdale, Brookhaven, Gabreski in the Hamptons, Westchester County, Sikorsky in Bridgeport, Danbury and Groton-New London.

Near-blizzard conditions were reported in Central Park and Newark airport, among other places.

On Saturday, there was a winter weather advisory for western Ulster and eastern Dutchess counties until 6 p.m. for blowing and drifting snow.

A wind chill warning was in effect for Pike, Sussex, western Ulster and eastern Dutchess counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

The Department of Sanitation warned residents that treated streets in the city may not show blacktop just yet and driving conditions may still be difficult after the storm. Alternate-side parking is suspended in the city through Wednesday, though meter rules remain in effect.

Mayor de Blasio says the city is in need of daily temporary workers to shovel, especially in Queens. The rate of pay is $15 an hour, and people can sign up at nyc.gov.

Relief from the colder, snowy conditions may not come until at least Monday when the teeth-shattering cold eases a bit and the tri-state will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark for the first time in at least 12 days.