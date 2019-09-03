What to Know A 41-year-old Brooklyn driver allegedly chased and killed a bicyclist who tried to break into his car on Labor Day, authorities say

A woman was also sliced with a screwdriver, allegedly by the bicyclist; she was expected to be OK

The driver, Korey Johnson, faces charges of murder and manslaughter; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney

A bicyclist was run over and killed by a 41-year-old driver who chased him down after he allegedly tried to break into his Jeep -- and attacked a woman with a screwdriver -- on Labor Day, authorities say.

Korey Johnson, the driver, came upon the bicyclist trying to break into his SUV on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn around 6 a.m. Monday. Johnson confronted the cyclist and it turned physical, with the bicyclist slicing a woman with a screwdriver. He then rode off, and Johnson got back in his SUV and gave chase.

He was driving the wrong way and collided with the 47-year-old bicyclist, authorities said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was taken into custody on charges of murder and manslaughter. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. The woman hit with the screwdriver had a minor laceration, authorities said.

The name of the bicyclist has not been released.