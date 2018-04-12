Beloved Brooklyn Pizza Shop Di Fara Temporarily Closed Over Health Code Violations - NBC New York
Beloved Brooklyn Pizza Shop Di Fara Temporarily Closed Over Health Code Violations

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Dominico De Marco puts a pie in the oven at his pizza parlour, Di Fara Pizza.

    Brooklyn's beloved Di Fara Pizza has been temporarily shut down after failing a health inspection on Tuesday.

    The Midwood pizzeria received a 46 violation points against it, according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygeine, causing the pizzeria commonly lauded as the best in New York City to have to temporarily close it's doors.

    Health inspectors found three "critical" violations that couldn't be corrected at the time of the inspection. They included the food not being protected from potential contamination, cold foods not being stored at a safe temperature, and evidence of live mice in the facility and food prep areas.

    This is not the first time the pizzeria -- which is known for its legendary pies handmade by owner Domenico DeMarco, who is in his 80s, and its equally epic waits for a pie -- has been shut down for public health hazards, according to the New York Post.

    The pizzeria also closed its doors in 2016 and 2011 due to similar health code violations.

