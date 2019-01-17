What to Know Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say tried to rape a 22-year-old woman early Wednesday in Belmont

Police say they are on the hunt for a man they say put a woman in a chokehold, dragged her a block down a Bronx street and tried to rape her.

The attack on the 22-year-old woman was thwarted by a Good Samaritan Wednesday at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of East 189 Street and Belmont Avenue in Belmont, according to the NYPD.

Cops claim the man approached the woman, choked her and dragged her down the street before somebody on the street stepped in to help her.

The man, seen on eerie surveillance video released by the NYPD with his hood up and hands in his pockets, ran off and hasn’t been seen since.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.