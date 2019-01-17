Man Chokes Woman, Drags Her Block Down Street in Rape Attempt: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Chokes Woman, Drags Her Block Down Street in Rape Attempt: NYPD

By Tracie Strahan

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a man they say tried to rape a 22-year-old woman early Wednesday in Belmont

    • Cops claim the man approached the woman, choked her and dragged her down the street before somebody on the street stepped in to help her

    • The man, seen on eerie surveillance video released by the NYPD with his hood up and hands in his pockets, ran off and hasn’t been seen since

    Police say they are on the hunt for a man they say put a woman in a chokehold, dragged her a block down a Bronx street and tried to rape her.

    The attack on the 22-year-old woman was thwarted by a Good Samaritan Wednesday at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of East 189 Street and Belmont Avenue in Belmont, according to the NYPD.

    Cops claim the man approached the woman, choked her and dragged her down the street before somebody on the street stepped in to help her.

    The man, seen on eerie surveillance video released by the NYPD with his hood up and hands in his pockets, ran off and hasn’t been seen since.

    See Our Wildest Tri-State Stories of 2018

    Craziest Stories of 2018: NYC 'Tiger,' Oblivious Metro-North Rider, Salon Melee, Hudson Paddleboarder

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us