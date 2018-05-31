3 Hurt When Dodge Challenger Hops Curb, Smashes into Brooklyn Coffee Shop: FDNY - NBC New York
By Tracie Strahan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Authorities say three people are hurt, two of them seriously, after a car careened off the street and smashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop.

    The Dodge Challenger with Floriday plates hopped the curb and slammed into The Civil Service Face in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

    The sports car's driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, officials say. A woman in the cafe and a man walking outside were both hit and taken to the hospital with serious wounds. 

    Fire officials said they're checking the structural integrity of the four-story cafe, which remains closed following the crash. 

    No charges have been filed in the case. 

