Authorities say three people are hurt, two of them seriously, after a car careened off the street and smashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop.

The Dodge Challenger with Floriday plates hopped the curb and slammed into The Civil Service Face in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

The sports car's driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, officials say. A woman in the cafe and a man walking outside were both hit and taken to the hospital with serious wounds.

Fire officials said they're checking the structural integrity of the four-story cafe, which remains closed following the crash.

No charges have been filed in the case.