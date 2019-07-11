79-Year-Old Woman Crashes Into New Jersey Bakery, Destroying Store: Police - NBC New York
79-Year-Old Woman Crashes Into New Jersey Bakery, Destroying Store: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Chopper 4 Over Scene of NJ Bakery Decimated by Parking Spot Fail

    A 79-year-old woman pulling into a parking lot at a New Jersey strip mall accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, crashing into and through a bakery and sending glass flying everywhere, authorities said.

    What to Know

    • A 79-year-old woman destroyed a New Jersey bakery when she accidentally stepped on the gas as she pulled into a spot, cops say

    • Neither she nor her 90-year-old passenger was hurt; a bystander was injured by flying glass and the driver was cited for careless driving

    • Authorities said the bakery sustained heavy damage and was deemed "uninhabitable" by the local buildings department

    A 79-year-old woman pulling into a parking lot at a New Jersey strip mall accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, crashing into and through a bakery and sending glass flying everywhere, authorities said.

    When cops responded to the call at Zadies Bakery in Fair Lawn, the vehicle was already fully inside the store. It appeared to have struck a pillar first, then crashed through the glass and into the shop.

    Neither the driver nor her 90-year-old passenger were hurt, police said. A 63-year-old bystander from New York City suffered a leg injury from flying glass but was treated at the scene. The woman was cited for careless driving.

    Chopper 4 showed the entire front of the store -- and surrounding stores -- cordoned off by yellow caution tape as debris littered the sidewalk. Authorities said the building sustained heavy damage and was deemed "uninhabitable." It wasn't clear if the bakery would move locations or have to shut down completely.

    Advertise with us