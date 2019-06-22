Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Potential Metal - NBC New York
INTERACTIVE: 
Come to the Free NBC4/T47 Health Expo!
logo_nyc_2x

Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Potential Metal

23,388 containers of baby formula are recalled

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Potential Metal
    FDA
    Parent's Choice Advantage baby formula was recalled due to potential metal fragments.

    A baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart was recalled due to the potential presence of metal, the FDA said Saturday. 

    The recall affects one lot of 35-ounce Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron, parent company Perrigo said. That means 23,388 containers are recalled. 

    No injuries have been reported, the company said. The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer report. 

    Customers should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a "use by" date of February 26, 2021. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Beth Elwood

    Anyone with questions can call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us