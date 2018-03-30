BMW Driver Identified in Fatal NYC Hit-Run - NBC New York
BMW Driver Identified in Fatal NYC Hit-Run

By Checkey Beckford and Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    Driver Identified in Fatal BMW Hit and Run

    The driver in a fatal hit-and-run has been identified. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Police have identified the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Bronx on Monday morning.

    • Angel Rodriguez has been identified as the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Wally Dominguez.

    • The investigation is still ongoing.

    Police have identified the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Bronx on Monday morning.

    Angel Rodriguez has been identified as the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Wally Dominguez.

    Initial surveillance footage had showed the BMW plowing into the back of a van before hitting two pedestrians.

    The second victim suffered an ankle injury.

    Man Killed in Bronx Hit-and-Run

    [NY] Man Killed in Bronx Hit-and-Run

    Police are looking for the people who fled from a white BMW after the driver ran into two pedestrians in the Bronx, killing one of them. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018)

    "When I looked outside they were screaming for ten minutes," said a witness at the scene.

    Rodriguez and a passenger were seen walking down Third Avenue on foot, leaving the car behind.

    A gun and shell-casings were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they played any role in the hit-and-run.

    The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the man should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

