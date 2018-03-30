BMW Driver Identified in Fatal NYC Hit-Run

The driver in a fatal hit-and-run has been identified. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Police have identified the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Bronx on Monday morning.

Angel Rodriguez has been identified as the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Wally Dominguez.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Initial surveillance footage had showed the BMW plowing into the back of a van before hitting two pedestrians.

The second victim suffered an ankle injury.

Man Killed in Bronx Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for the people who fled from a white BMW after the driver ran into two pedestrians in the Bronx, killing one of them. Rana Novini reports. (Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018)

"When I looked outside they were screaming for ten minutes," said a witness at the scene.

Rodriguez and a passenger were seen walking down Third Avenue on foot, leaving the car behind.

A gun and shell-casings were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they played any role in the hit-and-run.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the man should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.