BMW Driver Identified in Fatal NYC Hit-Run

What to Know
Police have identified the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Bronx on Monday morning.
Angel Rodriguez has been identified as the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Wally Dominguez.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police have identified the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in the Bronx on Monday morning.
Angel Rodriguez has been identified as the driver behind the BMW hit-and-run that killed 27-year-old Wally Dominguez.
Initial surveillance footage had showed the BMW plowing into the back of a van before hitting two pedestrians.
The second victim suffered an ankle injury.
"When I looked outside they were screaming for ten minutes," said a witness at the scene.
Rodriguez and a passenger were seen walking down Third Avenue on foot, leaving the car behind.
A gun and shell-casings were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they played any role in the hit-and-run.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the man should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.