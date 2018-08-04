Attempted Rapist Caught on Video Grabbing Queens Woman From Behind: Police - NBC New York
Attempted Rapist Caught on Video Grabbing Queens Woman From Behind: Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Attempted Rape Suspect Wanted in Queens

    Police released surveillance video of a man who tried to grab a 21-year-old woman outside her Queens apartment. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A woman was trying to enter her Queens apartment when a man grabbed her from behind in an attempted rape, police said Saturday. 

    The victim was outside her apartment on 55th Street in Woodside at about 4 a.m. Friday when a man walked up from behind, the NYPD said. 

    He grabbed her arms and pulled her toward him before she got away, police said. 

    The man ran off. 

    The attack was caught on surveillance video which police released. 

    He's described as bald, about 150 pounds and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, white pants, a white T-shirt and black shoes. 

    The NYPD released these images of a suspect in an attempted rape in Queens.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

