Attacker Assaults Jewish Man in Possible Hate Crime: Sources

Attacker Punches, Kicks Jewish Man in Possible Hate Crime: Law Enforcement Sources
logo_nyc_2x

Attacker Punches, Kicks Jewish Man in Possible Hate Crime: Law Enforcement Sources

The attack is being investigated as a possible hate crime, but has not been deemed one yet, law enforcement sources said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An attacker punched and kicked a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke in Midwood in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police and sources said

    • The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime

    • Police are now searching for the attacker, who is around 30 years old and stands at around 5-foot-11

    An attacker punched and kicked a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke in an incident that is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police and law enforcement sources said.

    The 55-year-old victim was in front of a building on Avenue J, between East 13th and East 14th streets, in Midwood in Brooklyn around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday when the man approached him and started punching and kicking him, the NYPD said.

    The victim is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the attack, law enforcement sources said.

    The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, is being investigated as a possible hate crime, but has not been deemed one yet, according to law enforcement sources. 

    The attacker didn’t make any anti-Semitic remarks, law enforcement sources said.

    Police are now searching for the attacker, who is around 30 years old and stands at approximately 5-foot-11.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

