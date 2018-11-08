Attacker Assaults Jewish Man in Possible Hate Crime: Sources

An attacker punched and kicked a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke in an incident that is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police and law enforcement sources said.

The 55-year-old victim was in front of a building on Avenue J, between East 13th and East 14th streets, in Midwood in Brooklyn around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday when the man approached him and started punching and kicking him, the NYPD said.

The victim is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the attack, law enforcement sources said.

The attack, which was caught on surveillance camera, is being investigated as a possible hate crime, but has not been deemed one yet, according to law enforcement sources.

The attacker didn’t make any anti-Semitic remarks, law enforcement sources said.

Police are now searching for the attacker, who is around 30 years old and stands at approximately 5-foot-11.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.