What to Know A knife-wielding serial robber is targeting women late at night in Astoria, Queens, police say

The man's crime spree started back on July 28 and he has struck four times since then, getting away with about $20 and credit cards

One woman suffered cuts and scrapes, but no other injuries were reported in the any of the attacks

Police are hunting for a knife-wielding man they say is targeting women late at night and robbing them in Astoria, all within the last several days and just few blocks from each other.

The NYPD says the serial robber's crime spree began on July 28 when he threatened a 27-year-old woman with a knife on 33rd Street and took $120 from her purse. He struck again the next day several blocks away, cops said.

Since then, police say, he has struck three more times, the last time on Sunday, when he put a 28-year-old woman into a choke hold on 29th Street. In all, he has gotten away with about $200 and credit cards.

One woman suffered cuts and scrapes from the attack, but officials didn't report any other injuries. Another woman reported the knife may have been a machete.

Neighbors are worried about the string of robberies, saying it's mostly a safe area.

“We always think this is a safe and secure neighborhood for us,” Russell Rahman said.



The suspect was last seen wearing red shoes and a surgical mask. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.