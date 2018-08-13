The Transport Workers Union Local 100 is looking for help in identifying a suspect who repeatedly punched a train conductor at Grant St. station on Saturday.

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 is distributing a Most Wanted flyer to identify several suspects of crimes against transit workers.

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 is seeking help to identify a man who it says brutally attacked a subway conductor in Brooklyn on Saturday.

According to the TWU, a conductor at the Grant Street station announced at 4:45 a.m. that the A train he was on would be going express.

Following the announcement, the union says an angry passenger approached his window, repeatedly punched him and attempted to pull him out of the train.

The 62-year-old conductor had a black eye and scratches on his face and arms.

“If you attack one of our members, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure you are identified, arrested and prosecuted,” said union president Tony Utano said. “We’re fighting back against these criminals.”

Anyone with additional information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.