All Things 'Sopranos' Fan Convention Coming to Meadowlands

Published 35 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • SopranoCon is set to take place in Meadowlands, New Jersey, from Nov. 23-24

    • Several cast members are expected to attend the 2-day fan convention about all things "Sopranos"

    • The fan fest is expected to showcase Italian culture in New Jersey with food, drink, art, music, comedy and some show-related businesses

    Die-hard "Sopranos" fans rejoice!

    A 2-day convention for the popular HBO crime drama about the life of New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano will take place this fall at The Meadowlands Expo Center.

    Several cast members, including Tony Sirico, Federico Castelluccio, Vincent Pastore, Vincent Curatola, David Proval, are expected to attend "SopranosCon" on Nov. 23-24. The "interactive street festival-themed fan expierence" is a chance for fans to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, organizers said.

    The fan fest is expected to showcase Italian culture in New Jersey with food, drink, art, music, comedy and some show-related businesses, the event's website said.

    Art galleries, exhibits, screenings, Q&A’s, trivia and costume contests are just some of the activities that have been planned.

