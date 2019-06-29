All Flights Halted in and Out of Newark Airport After Airport Emergency - NBC New York
All Flights Halted in and Out of Newark Airport After Airport Emergency

Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    All flights were halted at Newark Airport Saturday morning after a plane experienced an emergency.

    According to law enforcement sources, a pilot reported a hydraulic issue and landed at the airport with a blown tire. All passengers were removed with no injuries.

    The airport first tweeted about the closure around 8:45 a.m.

    "Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport. Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport," the airport said. 

    This is a developing story. 

