All flights were halted at Newark Airport Saturday morning after a plane experienced an emergency.

According to law enforcement sources, a pilot reported a hydraulic issue and landed at the airport with a blown tire. All passengers were removed with no injuries.

The airport first tweeted about the closure around 8:45 a.m.

"Due to an airport emergency there are currently no arrivals nor departures from Newark Airport. Please check with your carrier before coming to the airport," the airport said.

This is a developing story.