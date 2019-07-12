What to Know Ahead of the massive ICE raids that are expected to begin Sunday, a NY senator has published an emergency guide for immigrants

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the emergency guide for New Yorkers facing deportation.

The handout outlines for individuals and families how to handle potential visits from immigration enforcement agents

“ICE is carrying out a destructive federal policy tearing families apart and I will do whatever is needed to help New Yorkers fight this tragic policy,” Gianaris said in a statement. “I hope this guide serves as a resource for families to protect themselves against divisive and threatening federal policies.”

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants in major cities is scheduled to begin Sunday after it had been postponed by President Donald Trump over two weeks ago, two senior officials with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to NBC News.

At least 2,000 immigrant families, including many who face final deportation orders yet remain in the country illegally, are expected to be targeted in the operation, the unnamed officials said.

Gianaris has been an outspoken advocate against ICE’s treatment of undocumented New Yorkers. Last year, he called for abolishing ICE. He also authored legislation to ban discrimination based on immigration status and to prevent the use of Port Authority police from participating in federal anti-immigrant travel bans.

The resource guide is available in both English and Spanish. To access the guide, click here.