91-Year-Old NYC Man Fights Limping Robber Cane to Cane Over $4 Theft on Stoop

A 91-year-old man sitting on his Brooklyn stoop was attacked with a cane when he only had $4 to give to a robber who approached him on Monday, police say.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect limp up to the elderly man, who is sitting on one of the lower steps of his Midwood stoop near East 14th Street and Avenue I around 6:30 a.m.

Cops say the stranger demanded cash and the victim handed over $4.

Then the robber demanded more cash and hit the victim in the head with the cane that he was using. The victim defended himself with his own cane.

The robber then limped off to a bus stop at Avenue J and East 16th Street, where he boarded an eastbound B6 MTA bus.

The victim, who suffered head pain and a laceration above his eye, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.