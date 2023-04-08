83-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Neck Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Building

Detectives are looking into the death of an 83-year-old Brooklyn man, discovered Saturday afternoon with multiple stab wounds across his body, police officials said.

The man's identity has not yet been released by the department, but officials said the victim was found around 2:20 p.m. inside a building on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill. The building sits a couple blocks away from Barclays Center.

Police said the man was found unresponsive, and pronounced dead by officials shortly thereafter.

So far, there have been no arrests and police do not have any suspect information to share with the public.