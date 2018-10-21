83-Year-Old Woman Dies in New Jersey Crash, Authorities Say

What to Know An 83-year-old woman died after she was involved in a car accident in New Jersey, authorities said

The woman was driving in Wayne around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday when she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, prosecutors said

The occupants of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries

Marcelina Carino, of Totowa, was driving a Honda Civic near Valley Road and Birchwood Terrace in Wayne around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday when she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said on Sunday.

Carino was pronounced dead not long after police arrived at the scene.

The occupants of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately provide details about the crash. An investigation is ongoing.