83-Year-Old Woman Dies in New Jersey Crash, Authorities Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

83-Year-Old Woman Dies in New Jersey Crash, Authorities Say

The accident happened in Wayne around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    83-Year-Old Woman Dies in New Jersey Crash, Authorities Say

    What to Know

    • An 83-year-old woman died after she was involved in a car accident in New Jersey, authorities said

    • The woman was driving in Wayne around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday when she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, prosecutors said

    • The occupants of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries

    An 83-year-old woman died after she was involved in a car crash in New Jersey, authorities said.

    Marcelina Carino, of Totowa, was driving a Honda Civic near Valley Road and Birchwood Terrace in Wayne around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday when she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said on Sunday.

    Carino was pronounced dead not long after police arrived at the scene.

    The occupants of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Alexandra Lo Re

    The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately provide details about the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us