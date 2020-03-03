Starving and Shivering Dogs, Puppies Rescued After Being Found Stuffed in Crates

What to Know Eight dogs and puppies found stuffed into small crates and left outside in the cold with only a plastic tarp protecting them from the elements were rescued by the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend, according to the agency

Eight dogs and puppies found stuffed into small crates and left outside in the cold with only a plastic tarp protecting them from the elements were rescued by the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend, according to the agency.

After midnight on Saturday the MCSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Division, responded to a call from the Neptune City Police Department about excessive barking. When the Humane Law Enforcement officers arrived at an apartment complex, they heard barking and whining.

They subsequently found the eight dogs and puppies, stuffed together in small crates, and living outside on a freezing cold porch with only a plastic tarp to protect them from the elements, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

The dogs and puppies "discovered were living in their own urine and feces and without access to food, water or any source of heat, and despite them all cuddled together, they were still trembling from the freezing temperatures," the Monmouth County SPCA described in a Facebook post.

Officers eventually rescued the dogs from the scene, "who drank and ate ravenously when we offered them food and water."

The animals were brought over to the MCSPCA shelter where they were given blankets, food, water and a warm place to sleep, according to the agency.

A veterinarian team that was brought in to evaluate the dogs and puppies found that all of the dogs were riddled with intestinal parasites in addition to overgrown nails, skin sores, dirty coats as well as ear and skin infections.

In one case, one of the adult dogs, was covered in scars and wounds, which is sometimes an indication of being used as a bait-dog in dog fighting, the MCSPCA said.

The dogs will remain at the shelter, unable to be released for adoption, until the matter is resolved in court which can sometimes take months.