Coronavirus

8 Dead in NJ Nursing Home COVID-19 Outbreak

Both nursing homes in Wanaque are now suffering an outbreak of coronavirus, the mayor said

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least eight people are dead and "many others" infected after a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Wanaque, the mayor said in a letter to local residents.

Mayor Dan Mahler said he learned of the deaths at the Lakeland Nursing Home on Fifth Avenue on Sunday morning.

Infected people are being treated on-site at the nursing home and the facility is on lockdown, Mahler added.

He also said a second nursing home in town is having an outbreak, with 10 infected but no deaths.

"These outbreaks at the nursing homes were likely the result of one person at each facility who was unknowingly exposed to the COVID-19 virus either visiting a patient or going to work," he said.

Last week all 94 residents of a nursing home in Woodbridge were evacuated after some tested positive for coronavirus and authorities said all of them were presumed to be infected.

Since the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. it has become a large threat to nursing homes across the country. The deadliest single spot in the nation’s coronavirus crisis, the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, has seen 35 coronavirus-related deaths so far. Similar outbreaks have been seen at facilities in Ohio, Illinois and Arkansas.

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

‘Yes It’s Real’: Doctors Describe ‘Eerie’ Way COVID-19 Sickens Random People

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

NYC Reports 1st Child Death as State Toll Passes 1,200; US Could Lose Up to 200k to Virus, Experts Say

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us