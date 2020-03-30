NYC Virus Deaths Leap From 0 to 776 in 15 Days; Emergency Hospital Help Arrives Monday

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended New York State's "PAUSE" directive requiring all non-essential employees to work from home until April 15

President Donald Trump extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise

More than 76,000 people in the tri-state have now tested positive for COVID-19; at least 1,160 people in the tri-state have died

New York's front lines are set to get reinforcements this week, with the new FEMA-run field hospital at the Javits Center opening Monday and the 1,000-bed U.S. Navy ship arriving in Manhattan to help care for non-coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will get to work on four new presidentially-approved field hospitals in the other five boroughs, as Mayor Bill de Blasio aims to have his new 68-bed facility in Central Park up and running by Tuesday.

The support, even to help shoulder the non-viral patient load, is sorely needed so hospitals can make room for the ongoing wave of COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations are doubling every six days now, an encouraging sign from the every two day rate New York saw about a week ago, Cuomo said Sunday. But actual hospitalizations did spike Saturday into Sunday, along with intensive care admissions -- and the governor has said the overall numbers are higher than initially projected.

As of Sunday, more than 8,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 14 percent of the state's cases. Nearly a quarter of those who were hospitalized were in the ICU. Those patients need ventilators -- and hospitals and nurses say they are on them for 20 to 30 days at a time, far more than the two to three day length non-COVID-19 patients typically spent on the life-saving machines. Daily intubations were down day over day and daily discharges were up (846), marking the highest number of people sent home after receiving care in hospitals.

The overall numbers, though, continue to use. To date, New York has more than 60,000 cases and 965 deaths; the vast majority of both are in New York City, which had nearly 35,000 cases and 776 deaths as of Sunday night. Most of the patients are younger than 50, but the vast majority of the fatalities have been people older than 75 -- and, overwhelmingly (more than 98 percent) had underlying conditions or potential underlying conditions.

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot on Sunday said that April could prove to be more deadly than March.

New Jersey and Connecticut have seen their numbers rise, too, nearing 14,000 and 2,000 cases, respectively, as of Sunday night. New Jersey has reported 161 fatalities to date, while Connecticut has lost 34 people to the virus. Regionally, the tri-state has seen more than 76,000 positive cases and 1,100 deaths.

Race Against Time

Cuomo and de Blasio have said New York hospitals and medical staff have enough equipment and supplies for "right now." But that literally means "right now" -- and "right now" gets more taxing with each day.

De Blasio said he can't guarantee city hospitals have enough to last past April 5, though he says the city has distributed nearly 10 million masks, 180,000 face shields, 1.5 million surgical gloves and more to date. The federal government has helped add more ventilators to the state's stockpile, and Cuomo has sent supplies from the state. The governor says different areas will see the "apex" hit at different times. New York City is first, he said. After that, cases in Westchester County and upstate could spike; he says he'll redistribute resources as needed.

Assessments on PPEs and other supplies are done multiple times daily. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend that he would require health care facilities to report “daily data” on their personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory, their bed capacity and their ventilator inventory.

As much as leaders are targeting efforts on supplies, they are also focusing on buttressing the battle-weary medical staff on the front lines who say their fight gets more physically and emotionally challenging daily.

As one doctor told NBC News, "Every time I leave from a shift, I cry. Each shift. Every shift I work I have cried after leaving...because of the pain and suffering we see and the amount of exposure that myself and my nurses as well as my doctors (experience)."

In New York City, hospital staffs have been moved around in an effort to address shortages at different locations. More than 60 clinicians (including RNs, nurse practitioners, physicians and physician assistants) have been sent to help with the influx of patients at Elmhurst Hospital, along with 40 ventilators. On Saturday, more than 100 additional nurses were reassigned to the fatigued hospital.

Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have all called on legions of retirees to help answer the call on the front lines. Tens of thousands have stepped up to date. In New York, at least 76,000 medical professionals, from physicians to RNS and respiratory therapists, have signed up to come back to work. More than 10,000 mental health professionals have volunteered to answer calls on the state's new hotline.

On the other side of the spectrum, NYU says it will graduate its medical students early to help shoulder the load. Rutgers said this weekend it would do the same.

Get Serious on Social Distancing

Flatten the curve, save lives: it's the phrase we keep hearing from local leaders and seeing on highway and other signs in every state. Testing is a huge component of that, and Cuomo recently announced a new mobile testing site in the Bronx to boost his already aggressive testing infrastructure. But he can only do so much -- people have to stay home, and when they're out, stay apart.

On Monday, the NYPD will start spot checking subway cars to make sure New Yorkers are following social distancing guidelines, according to de Blasio. He also said those who refuse to practice the 6 feet apart order could be fined anywhere between $250 and $500.

Now it's as simple as this: if someone is told by an officer, disperse, keep moving, you're not distanced and they don't follow the direct instruction from officer or they say they're doing it and then they'd come back right away, I'm comfortable at this point that they will be fined," de Blasio said.

The mayor says he wants to keep playgrounds open, but he says he will reevaluate if the city sees a pattern of non-compliance over several days.

A coronavirus testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Montgomery County expanded its criteria to include people dealing with stomach issues or a loss of smell and taste. It comes after doctors revealed new symptoms associated with COVID-19. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Cuomo extended his statewide "PAUSE" directive another two weeks to help control density, while President Trump extended the White House guidelines on social distancing through the end of April, which is notably after Easter -- the date which Trump had said he wanted to have the country "raring to go."

Murphy said Friday he doesn't envision a scenario where the current restrictions would be lifted prior to May, a premise de Blasio put forward earlier in the day as it relates to New York City. The economic impact at all levels has been dizzying.

To help ease the burden on individuals who have lost their jobs or can't go to work, Murphy announced a 90-day grace period for mortgages. He also suspended commercial and residential evictions. Cuomo has announced similar policies; in the city, de Blasio has called for a rent freeze for 2.3 million tenants in nearly one million rent-stabilized units amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo says some people can go back to work now -- he says the state, and America, can restart the economy in a "smart way" while still prioritizing public health. He said Sunday in his view it all comes down to the scale of testing. If you can develop a new, faster and easier home-based program that can test millions of people every day -- and rapidly, you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says scientists are working on more scaleable, less invasive testing.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials have said. New York has accounted for about 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America to date, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them. That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will curb the spread of infection.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. The grim totals will rise — and it may be months before we see the curve flatten out.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 130,000 people have been infected and at least 2,300 have died. Globally, the numbers are far more stark. WHO offered a sobering outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases and two weeks to get to the next. Then it took just seven days to double again.