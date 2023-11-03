79-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn double hit and run while crossing street: Police

A 79-year-old woman was struck and killed by two hit-and-run drivers while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim, identified as Yvonne Sandiford of Brooklyn, was crossing New York Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a grey Nissan Rouge, according to police.

Immediately after, Sandiford was hit again, this time by a white Toyota Sienna, police said.

Neither driver stopped to check on the victim or stayed at the scene. Sandiford was later pronounced dead at the scene where she was struck.

Police said Sandiford was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

"She don’t deserve this, she really didn't," said Sandiford's son, Patrick. "She was such a wonderful person."

Sandiford's family tells NBC New York she had 10 children and grandchildren.

There have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

"You have devastated my family and we need to heal, so please turn yourself in because we need to really really heal and that’s gonna help," Patrick Sandiford said.