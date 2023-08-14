76-year-old critically injured in Herald Square subway station stabbing

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the chest at a midtown Manhattan subway station, according to police.

The violent incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the mezzanine level of the 34th Street-Herald Square station. As the 76-year-old man was entering the subway, police said that a panhandler went up to him and asked for money.

When the man refused, the panhandler stabbed him in the chest, according to detectives. The wounds the victim suffered were so severe, he stumbled into the station begging for help.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

Police are searching for the suspect, but have not provided any description of the individual thus far. He took off from the station after the alleged stabbing.