74-year-old killed by falling bricks from Brooklyn brownstone: Officials

A 74-year-old woman died after she was struck by bricks falling from a Brooklyn brownstone, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue and 54th Street in Sunset Park, the FDNY said. The woman was on the stoop of a three-story brownstone on the corner when video obtained by NBC New York showed bricks and other parts of the building rain down on her.

She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials initially reported there had been a small building collapse, but it appears that bricks had just fallen from the building without any collapse.

The Department of Buildings was notified of what happened and responded to the scene. What caused or led to the falling bricks was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.