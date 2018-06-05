Police are looking for a man who attacked a 73-year-old woman on the street early Tuesday morning, pushing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her before the victim was able to push the man away and scream for help, authorities say.

The senior woman was walking along Reservoir Avenue toward West 195th Street in the Fordham section of the Bronx at around 4 a.m. when a man came up from behind and pushed her to the ground, police said.

The man put his hand over the woman's mouth and sexually assaulted her before the victim was able to push him off and scream for help, according to police.

The suspect ran off. EMS responded and took the woman to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.