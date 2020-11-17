Bedford-Stuyvesant

70-Year-Old Woman Riding on Bus in Brooklyn Get Shot in Face By Stray Bullet

The woman, who was seated, was grazed on her left cheek by a bullet that went through the back of the bus, according to police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman riding on a city bus was struck in the face by an errant bullet, as two groups exchanged gunfire on the street outside, law enforcement sources said.

The 70-year-old was traveling west on a B-25 bus at the corner of Fulton Street and Tompkins Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Several gun shots were heard by the bus driver, and he was soon alerted by passengers that someone on the bus had been struck. He drove a few blocks further to get out of the area, and pulled over to get the woman medical help.

The woman, who was seated, was grazed on her left cheek by a bullet, according to police. The bullet went through the back of the bus before striking her. She was brought to Kings County Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police sources said that two groups of people where shooting at each other along Tompkins Avenue when a bullet pierced the bus. Local police said there was a man wearing a red and orange jacket on the corner who fired several rounds.

Two shell casings were recovered in the area, and police are on the lookout for the individual. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bedford-StuyvesantBrooklyngun violenceNYC Violence
